Mohali MC apathetic to poor sanitation: Residents

Savreet Kaur
Mohali, June 28
Scrap, plastic, waste tiles, waste food items and other discarded articles mixed with soil have been found in the major areas of Phases 7, 9 and 11 of SAS Nagar. The roadsides, residential areas and markets have been affected as Mohali MC continues to neglect the problem.
Dalip Singh, a sanitation worker in Phase 11, said, “Ever since the dumping ground has been closed, we have been facing various challenges. The Municipal Corporation has neither provided us with facilities nor are the segregation machines working properly. We even tried to contact the MC Commissioner to express our concerns; however, we have been ignored.”
Supervisor of the Resource Management Centre in Phase 11, Surinderpal Singh, said, “The pile of garbage has been increasing every day. We can segregate wet waste; however, items such as diapers, sanitary pads, and other materials are hard to recycle, and we do not have enough labour. Every resource centre should have 5 workers; however, we only have 3.”
Similarly, Vijay, a residential garbage collector in Phase 9, expressed his concerns, stating, “We collect garbage from society every day and send it to the RMC. Yet, the main issue is the overloaded heap, and it takes so much time to segregate waste.”
Amit, a Phase 7 resident, said, “The foul smell of wet garbage has been spreading here for some time, causing inconvenience to all the residents of the area.”
The overloaded garbage pile has been kept at the Resource Management Centre for the past 5 days. MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur did not comment on the issue.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt
Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...
Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse
Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence
Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3
24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...
National capital faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years
Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi
Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha
Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul