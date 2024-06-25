Mohali MC officials in huddle over dumping of trash in city

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 24

The Mohali Municipal Corporation got into a huddle to find a solution to the stalemate over the site for dumping garbage in the city.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur, and Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, along with the Sanitation Department, began the hunt for a temporary site for dumping garbage in the city. After visiting several sites today, officials said an eight-acre plot of MC in Sector 74 has been zeroed in after deliberations, along with other sites for the disposal of garbage. Meanwhile, officials informed me that no site has been finalised for windrow composting.

The Resident Welfare Associations and Market Committee have been criticising the Municipal Corporation, GMADA, and the Mohali Administration for failing to fulfil the basic duty of the civic body.

