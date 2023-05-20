Mohali MC puts powercom on notice to recover municipal cess dues

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 19

The Mohali Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor, Kuljit Singh Bedi, has issued a legal notice to the PSPCL for the recovery of outstanding amount running into crores of rupees that the Electricity Department has collected in the name of 2 per cent municipal cess.

Gives 14 days The notice states: “If within 14 days, the PSPCL does not give Rs 30 crore as part payment of the municipal cess and the remaining amount then the MC will be forced to knock on the court’s doors. The PSPCL and the Punjab Government will be responsible for this.”

Bedi said since the last notification issued in this regard in 2017, the PSPCL should have deposited the entire amount with the Municipal Corporation (MC).

He said in case the Electricity Department failed to deposit the due amount with the MC, the civic body would knock on the court's doors.

The legal notice has been sent to Principal Secretary, Department of Power, Punjab Government; Principal Secretary, Local Government Department; Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Deputy Commissioner, Mohali; and Chairman-cum-Managing Director, PSPCL, Patiala.

In the notice, the Deputy Mayor has stated that since 2017, the PSPCL had given Rs 13 crore to the MC, of which only Rs 3 crore were given earlier.

Bedi said since April 2021, the PSPCL had not given even a single rupee to the MC. Moreover, 10 per cent of the amount given by PSPCL to the MC is deducted in the name of collection charges. Bedi demanded that this practice be stopped.