Mohali MC short of staff, Dy Mayor writes to minister

Mohali, February 9
Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has written to the Minister of Local Government Department, demanding that all vacant posts in the Municipal Corporation (MC) should be filled.
Bedi stated that due to huge shortage of employees and officials in the civic body, the work was badly affected. He added that 14 posts of junior engineer (JE), six of SDO, two of XEN and a large number of posts of clerk, fireman and driver were vacant in the MC.
SSB further delays appointments
Recruitment for many posts used to be under the jurisdiction of the civic body, but these posts are now being filled through Staff Selection Board, which further delays the appointment of requisite staff. —Kuljit Singh Bedi, Deputy mayor, Mohali
He informed that at present, there were only two JEs in the MC. While one of them looked after public health department and sewerage works, the other took care of civil works. Bedi stated that these two officials also had to attend various office meetings and do office work. He stated in view of this, they were not in a position to supervise the development works in the entire city and solve problems. Bedi stated that people argued with councillors when development works in the city come to standstill and the latter raised questions over the working style of the MC.
The Deputy Mayor stated that in the same way, in place of regular clerks, work was being taken from employees hired on contract, whose responsibility for any work could not be fixed in any way. He said the city was continuously expanding, but there were neither firemen nor drivers in full strength to control fire incidents in the city. He said there was also shortage of equipment and machinery for various functions in the MC.
He said recruitment for many posts used to be under the jurisdiction of the civic body, but these posts were now being filled through Staff Selection Board, which further delayed the appointment of requisite staff. The Deputy Mayor requested the minister to pay immediate attention to the shortage of employees and officials in the MC and take steps to fill the vacancies so that the development work of the city was not affected.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...