Mohali MC short of staff, Dy Mayor writes to minister

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 9

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has written to the Minister of Local Government Department, demanding that all vacant posts in the Municipal Corporation (MC) should be filled.

Bedi stated that due to huge shortage of employees and officials in the civic body, the work was badly affected. He added that 14 posts of junior engineer (JE), six of SDO, two of XEN and a large number of posts of clerk, fireman and driver were vacant in the MC.

SSB further delays appointments Recruitment for many posts used to be under the jurisdiction of the civic body, but these posts are now being filled through Staff Selection Board, which further delays the appointment of requisite staff. —Kuljit Singh Bedi, Deputy mayor, Mohali

He informed that at present, there were only two JEs in the MC. While one of them looked after public health department and sewerage works, the other took care of civil works. Bedi stated that these two officials also had to attend various office meetings and do office work. He stated in view of this, they were not in a position to supervise the development works in the entire city and solve problems. Bedi stated that people argued with councillors when development works in the city come to standstill and the latter raised questions over the working style of the MC.

The Deputy Mayor stated that in the same way, in place of regular clerks, work was being taken from employees hired on contract, whose responsibility for any work could not be fixed in any way. He said the city was continuously expanding, but there were neither firemen nor drivers in full strength to control fire incidents in the city. He said there was also shortage of equipment and machinery for various functions in the MC.

He said recruitment for many posts used to be under the jurisdiction of the civic body, but these posts were now being filled through Staff Selection Board, which further delayed the appointment of requisite staff. The Deputy Mayor requested the minister to pay immediate attention to the shortage of employees and officials in the MC and take steps to fill the vacancies so that the development work of the city was not affected.