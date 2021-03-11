Mohali MC to use treated water to irrigate city parks

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, May 12

On the lines of neighbouring Chandigarh, the Mohali Municipal Corporation has decided to irrigate parks with treated water from the Sewage Treatment Plant so that drinking water could be saved.

This was decided in the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting of the Municipal Corporation here today. It was also decided to procure four new tractors and two tankers for the irrigation of parks in the city to bring back treated water from the Sewage Treatment Plant.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu said these tractors would be given to four zones. In addition to this, estimates had been prepared for water harvesting from community centres and other buildings coming under the Municipal Corporation.

Amarjit Singh Sidhu said apart from this, city residents were being continuously warned not to use piped water in their houses from morning till evening and not to irrigate plants or wash car or floors. He said teams had been deployed across the city and anyone found doing so would be challaned.

Divulging details about the estimates and orders passed in the meeting, Jiti Sidhu said new estimates of Rs 15 crore were passed, while old work orders of Rs 8 crore were given. He said mosquito repellents had been procured for fogging in Mohali to control disease such as dengue. Two new fogging machines were also being procured.

Jeeti Sidhu said in view of the coming monsoon season, extensive arrangements had been made for cleaning of drainage and road gullies. A new contract had been awarded for the maintenance of parks for which work orders had been issued.

Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, Commissioner Kamal Garg, councillor Jasbir Singh Manku and other officials of the MC were among those present in the meeting.

