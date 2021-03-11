Mohali MC writes to GMADA over parking issue

Mohali, May 3
Concerned over the increasing problem of parking in residential areas, the Mohali Municipal Corporation has urged the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to allow construction of four floors instead of three with a stilt parking to improve parking arrangements in the city.
Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, in a letter to GMADA, stated that if officials did not take steps to improve parking in Mohali, he would be compelled to move court.
Bedi said Mohali was a “constantly evolving city” where people were facing huge parking problems. He said to solve the problem, parking space was increased by the MC near parks, but due to the ever-increasing number of vehicles, this initiative would not work after some time and GMADA would have to take separate steps for parking.
Bedi suggested that initially a basement could be created in at least one park for parking by conducting a survey in Mohali and the park should be developed on the top. He said the basement lot could solve the parking problem to some extent and later the number of parks with basements could be increased.
