Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh is Chandigarh AAP co-incharge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today appointed Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, a realtor-turned-politician, as co-incharge of the Chandigarh unit of the party.

Now, the party will have two co-incharges for the city unit. Pardeep Chhabra, former president of the city Congress, was appointed the co-incharge of the unit on joining AAP in August last year.

After rumours spread that Chhabra was removed from the post, he shared a message that he was still co-incharge of the Chandigarh AAP, as conveyed to him by Jarnail Singh, the incharge of the city AAP.

However, party insiders said Chhabra could be given some other responsibilities. They said the party was not happy with him after six party councillors voted in favour of an agenda item pushed by the BJP during the April 30 meeting of the Municipal Corporation House, despite clear guidelines to vote against the item. The six councillors are considered close to Chhabra.

In reply to the show-cause notice, the councillors had mentioned that it was a result of misunderstanding and confusion. However, Jarnail Singh said Kulwant Singh had been appointed as co-incharge of the party unit along with Pardeep Chhabra and they would work for the betterment of the party.

City AAP convener Prem Garg could not be contacted as he was on a visit to the US.