Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh opens new school building in Gobindgarh

Mohali, January 4

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh inaugurated the newly constructed 24-room building of Government Senior Secondary School, Gobindgarh, today. The building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3.70 crore. MLA Kulwant assured the gathering that he would direct efforts to turn this school into a ‘School of Eminence’.The new school building has modern labs for science and computer studies, along with a library.

