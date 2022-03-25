Mohali Municipal Corporation yet to get Transport Dept's nod to start bus service

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, March 24

Even after more than three-and-a-half months, the dream project of the Mohali Municipal Corporation is still hanging fire as it is yet to get final nod from the State Transport Department for starting the city bus service.

Earlier, the civic body had unanimously passed a resolution in this regard on November 2 last year, which was sent to the Local Bodies Department. However, while approving the project the Transport Department had sought certain clarifications from the civic body for starting the bus service.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) had proposed to run five to eight low floor buses for launching the local service in the Mohali city. These buses would run on CNG. Due to limited financial resources, the MC would operate these buses on BOO (build, operate and on) basis. The bus operating company would also be allowed to advertise on these vehicles to generate funds.

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said CTU buses were not plying in many parts of the city or running late due to which residents had to face problems in going from one place to another.

An attempt was also made by the MC in 2016-17 to start city bus service on the basis of kilometre scheme, which was not successful, said Bedi. Again in 2019, a proposal was sent, but it also remained pending, Bedi added. Therefore, a proposal was made to run five to eight low floor CNG buses with 25 seats on the routes indicated by the Corporation, said Bedi.

Starting the city bus service was the dream project of the MC Bedi added. The resolution passed by the MC was approved by the department, Bedi said. However, the department had sought certain clarifications for which the MC had written to them, Bedi added. Due to elections and change in the government of the state the matter had been delayed, said Bedi. They would again take up the matter with the State Transport Department and if needed pass the resolution in the House again, Bedi added. The number of buses could be increased as per the requirement, Bedi said.

As per the resolution the bus operating company would procure buses at its own cost and provide it to the Corporation. The maintenance of buses and the cost of operating them would be borne by the company itself. The fare of these buses will be fixed by the corporation. Tickets will also be provided by the corporation for which daily calculation and amount will be deposited by the contractor/operator in the MC account.

The contractor firm would be allowed to advertise on buses as per the conditions laid down by corporation. The income generated would be of the company only.