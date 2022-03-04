Mohali: National Lok Adalat on March 12

Mohali, March 3
A National Lok Adalat will be held in the district on March 12.
Stating this in a press release today, Rajinder Singh Rai, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Mohali, said criminal compoundable offences and pending cases pertaining to the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery, MACT, matrimonial disputes, labor disputes, land acquisition, electricity and water bills, excluding non-compoundable payment cases, and other civil cases would be taken up at the Lok Adalat.
DLSA Secretary Baljinder Singh said those wishing to get their pending cases and disputes settled in the Lok Adalat could file an application on a plain paper. —
