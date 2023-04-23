Mohali park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

Mohali, April 22
The Municipal Corporation today dedicated Silvi Park in Phase 10 to the late Santokh Singh Dhir, a celebrated Punjabi writer who contributed more than 50 books to Punjabi literature.
A resolution in this regard was passed in the last MC House meeting.
Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi and eminent literary personalities were present at the event.
Shiromani Punjabi writer Dhir was awarded with Sahitya Akademi honour in 1996 for his story collection, ‘Pakhi’. He had spent the last four decades of his active literary life in Phase 10, Mohali, adjacent to Silvi Park. He died on February 8, 2010.
Born on December 2, 1920, at Bassi Pathana, Dhir’s works were translated into other languages as well. His stories “Koi Ek Swar”, “Pakhi”, “Mango” and “Ek Sadharan Aadmi” had been adapted into telefilms by Doordarshan Jalandhar. He was also a lifetime fellow of Punjabi University, Patiala.
