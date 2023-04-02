Mohali park to be named after Punjabi writer Dhir

Chandigarh, April 1
The Mohali Municipal Corporation has decided to dedicate the Silvi Park in Phase 10 to late Santokh Singh Dhir, a celebrated Punjabi writer who contributed more than 50 books to Punjabi literature.
The initiative of the civic body is being lauded not only in the tricity’s literary circles but also by whole of Punjab and Punjabi lovers abroad. The MC passed a resolution unanimously in this regard.
It is worth mentioning that Shiromani Punjabi writer Dhir, who was awarded with Sahitya Akademi honour in 1996 for his story collection, ‘Pakhi’, was also a lifetime fellow of Punjabi University, Patiala.
Born on December 2, 1920, at Bassi Pathana, Dhir’s famous works were translated into other languages. His stories “Koi Ek Swar”, “Pakhi”, “Mango” and “Ek Sadharan Aadmi” had been adapted into telefilms by Doordarshan Jalandhar.
Dhir is also the author of classic poem ‘Nikki Sleti Sarak Da Totta’, depicting his noble ideas of world peace.
He spent the last four decades of his active literary life in Phase 10, Mohali, adjacent to Silvi Park, which will now be named after him.
