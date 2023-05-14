Mohali, Patiala make it to quarterfinals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Mohali will face Fazilka, while Patiala will take on Jalandhar in the quarterfinals of the Punjab State Inter-District Senior (Men’s) One-Day Limited Overs Tournament. In the other two quarterfinals, Bathinda will play against Nawanshahr and Moga will be up against Amritsar.

Meanwhile, in the last round of league matches, Vishwanath Pratap Singh hit a double ton to help Mohali defeat Ropar by 145 runs. Playing at Maharaja Yadvindra Singh PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, the hosts scored 384 runs for no loss in 50 overs. Vishwanath scored unbeaten 212 off 162 balls, studded with 21 boundaries and eight sixes. His partner Anshul Chaudhary also shined and scored an unbeaten 160 off 139 balls, with 14 boundaries and three sixes.

In reply, Ropar were bundled out for 239 runs in 44 overs. Madhav Singh (44), Jeevanjot Singh (42) and Anush Prashar (41) were the main scorers for the side. Harshdeep Singh (3/38), Anshul Negi (3/22) and Himanshu Mashi (2/38) remained the main wicket-takers for the bowling side.

In the second league match, Patiala outclassed Sangrur by 97 runs. Batting first, Patiala scored 302 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Anmol Malhotra (95 off 86 balls, with three boundaries and six sixes) was the main scorer for the side, while Harjas Singh Tandon made 59 runs off 68 balls, with three boundaries and four sixes. Lovedeep Singh (3/60) was the main wicket-taker for the bowling side, along with Arpan Walia (2/47) and Tejpreet Singh (2/37).

In reply, Sangrur lads were bowled out for 205 runs in 40.3 overs. Manish Kumar Jain (58 off 88 balls, with four boundaries) and Gauravjeet Singh (44 off 53 balls, with one boundary and four sixes) contributed in the chase. Aryaman Singh (2/10), Harjas Singh Tandon (2/72) and Akul Pratap Pandove (2/49) picked wickets for the bowling side.

In other matches, Ludhiana defeated Fatehgarh Sahib by 234 runs, Jalandhar faced a five-wicket defeat against Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur lost to Kapurthala by seven wickets and Faridkot defeated Muktsar Sahib by 53 runs. Fazilka suffered a 151-run defeat from Amritsar, while Bathinda defeated Mansa by 78 runs.