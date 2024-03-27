Mohali: PCR vehicle vandalised

Mohali, March 26
A PCR vehicle was vandalised when cops tried to stop a drunken brawl at a taxi stand in Phase 7 here on Holi.
Complainant Harjinder Singh, posted in the PCR wing, stated that on getting information about a drunken brawl, cops reached the spot and found a person with a head injury. As the cops tried to stop them, one of the suspects, Sunil Kumar, hurled a stone at the vehicle, breaking its side window glass.
A case was registered at the Mataur police station.
