Mohali people will reject sitting MLA, says Sohana

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 13

People of Mohali have made up their mind to reject sitting MLA and former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu this time. Balbir Sidhu had always encouraged corruption.

Parvinder Singh Sohana, SAD-BSP candidate from the Mohali Assembly constituency, stated this while holding election meetings in several areas of the constituency. He said Sidhu did not develop the Mohali constituency. Instead, he wasted the money of tax payers.

Parvinder Singh Sohana said in the 2017 elections, Balbir Singh Sidhu had promised to bring a need-based policy in Mohali, which was affecting thousands of people in the city. He did not take any step to formulate the policy.