Mohali people will reject sitting MLA, says Sohana

Mohali, February 13
People of Mohali have made up their mind to reject sitting MLA and former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu this time. Balbir Sidhu had always encouraged corruption.
Parvinder Singh Sohana, SAD-BSP candidate from the Mohali Assembly constituency, stated this while holding election meetings in several areas of the constituency. He said Sidhu did not develop the Mohali constituency. Instead, he wasted the money of tax payers.
Parvinder Singh Sohana said in the 2017 elections, Balbir Singh Sidhu had promised to bring a need-based policy in Mohali, which was affecting thousands of people in the city. He did not take any step to formulate the policy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today
Farm unions to show black flags today
Uttarakhand Poll 2022: Price rise, not faith, key issue in Haridwar
Voters say employment main concern | Anger over losses durin...