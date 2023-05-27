Mohali Phase 11 residents rue vending nuisance

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 26

Residents of Phase 11 complained that encroachment by vegetable and fruit vendors on the footpath outside their houses has become a daily nuisance. Apart from causing traffic chaos, vendors create unhygienic conditions by throwing waste in the nearby areas, leading to foul smell, flies and mosquitoes.

The Mohali Municipal Corporation, GMADA and the administration officials had not been able to resolve the issue, they alleged.

“Earlier, vendors used to park their carts during the day and leave the place in the evening. However, they have now made it a permanent encroachment. They cover their carts with tarpaulin and leave them on the footpath overnight,” said Maninder Kaur, president, Area Social Welfare Association (HIG), Phase 11.

Area residents have written a letter to the Mohali MLA, Mohali DC, Mohali MC, GMADA Chief Administrator and Mohali SSP to resolve the issue.

“One of the vendors has reportedly taken stay from the Punjab and Haryana High Court against his removal by the MC. Following this, other vendors, around 20, are occupying the area,” they alleged.