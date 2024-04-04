Mohali police bust gang of thieves

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 3

The Mohali police have arrested four men and two women involved in several cases of theft. Police officials said the gang would break the shutters of shops and steal sanitary ware, brass and copper utensils.

The suspects have been identified as Salim alias Sonu (33) resident of Mirch Mandi, Rajpura, Salim (20) of Rajpura, Sikander (21), Mangal (40) of Old Panchkula, Seema (38) of Sector 56, and Madhu (40) of Maloya.

3 cases of theft solved A few more arrests are yet to be made in the case. The suspects used to sell the wares to Old Panchkula shopowner Mangal, who has also been arrested. With their arrest, three cases of theft in Kurali city and Banur have been solved. —Harminder Singh, CIA Mohali Incharge

CIA Mohali Incharge Harminder Singh said they have recovered the goods that were stolen from shops in the Kurali area. He said that sanitary ware worth lakhs and over 81.65kg of old utensils made of brass and copper, among other things, were recovered from the possession of the suspects, adding that more items are likely to be recovered soon.

“A few more arrests are yet to be made in the case. The suspects used to sell the wares to Old Panchkula shopowner Mangal, who has also been arrested. With their arrest, three cases of theft in Kurali city and Banur have been solved,” Singh said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali