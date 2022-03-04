Mohali: Police fix parking areas for viewers

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, March 3

The Police Department has earmarked spots to facilitate the parking of vehicles of visitors during the five-day Test match to be played between India and Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium.

Spectators can park their vehicles at the market or hockey stadium in Phase 9 or at an open space in Phase 10. The Punjab Cricket Association will allow the entry of visitors from 10 gates to maintain social distancing.

According to information, around 14,000 spectators are expected to visit the stadium daily to watch the match between the two teams. The number of spectators has been brought down on the directions of the district administration. In view of the Covid pandemic, only 50 per cent of the total capacity of the crowd has been allowed to enter the stadium.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Paramjit Singh said residents of houses surrounding the stadium would not face any inconvenience this year as the police had decided not to allow spectators to park their vehicles blocking the right of way of residents. The residents have also been issued special passes for free access to their vehicles in the area.

SSP Harjeet Singh said 1,000 cops would be deployed round the clock during the match. This time, the police had also decided not to close any roads surrounding the stadium. They would regulate the traffic with tactical deployment of police. Use of drones had been banned in the area during the five-day Test match.

Where to park

Spectators can park their vehicles at the market or hockey stadium in Phase 9 or at an open space in Phase 10. The Punjab Cricket Association will allow the entry of visitors from 10 gates to maintain social distancing.