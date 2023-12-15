Mohali police hold drug awareness event

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 14

The local police conducted an awareness programme under the theme, “Punjab Says No to Drugs-A Step Towards Rangla Punjab”, at the Sector 78 Sports Complex here today. A large number of students and celebrities participated in the event.

Celebrities including actors and singers Kanwar Grewal, Kartar Cheema, Sunanda Sharma and Gurnam Bhullar supported the campaign by their presence and sensitised students to save themselves from the menace of drugs.

ADGP Rupnagar Range Jaskaran Singh and SSP Dr Sandeep Garg held an interactive session with students to answer their queries related to drugs. Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, CJM Baljinder Singh Mann, ADC (G) Viraj S Tidke and Dr Gurmukh, a psychiatrist, were also present.

A nukkad natak, ‘Wapsi’, written by Surinder Narula was played by Chinese Gill’s team Vatsal Chhaya. It conveyed the story of a drug addict who returns to the mainstream with the help of his friends.

Three students Jagmeet Singh, Tanisha Sharma Kaushik and Nandini Rani, who bagged the first three positions in a poster-making competition on drug menace, were awarded cash prizes.

#Kanwar Grewal #Mohali