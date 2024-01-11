Mohali police issue traffic adivsory

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 10

It is going to be an eventful day for the town with a march by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha (QIM) and India-Afghanistan T20I match scheduled for Thursday.

Activists of the QIM will take out a march from Fatehgarh Sahib to the protest site near the YPS chowk. The police said the march will start around 11 am and conclude in Mohali around 3-4 pm. As many as 2,000 police personnel have been deputed to maintain law and order situation.

In the evening, around 1,500 cops and 100 senior police officials will be deployed around the PCA stadium.

The police have made diversions near the PCA stadium for the match day. These diversions points will be at the lights points of Phase 10-11, Sector 49-50, Phase 8-9, near NIPER bridge and near Gugga Marhi and Sector 68, to streamline the traffic during the evening hours.

There will be free bus shuttle bus service for the visitors from the parking area to the stadium gates. Entry gates to the stadium area will open at 4:30 pm.

