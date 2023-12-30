Mohali ranks 3 in road fatalities

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 29

As many as 296 people lost their lives and 233 persons were grievously injured in road accidents and crashes in Mohali district in 2022, according to a report titled ‘Punjab Road Crashes and Traffic’. The report was released by the office of the Punjab Director General of Police.

The district ranked third in Punjab — below Ludhiana and Patiala — for fatalities in road accidents last year. In 2021, Mohali recorded 269 deaths due to road accidents, while the number was 254 in 2020.

With 81 black spots, Mohali has the highest number of accident-prone areas. The district-wise list of blackspots identified in Punjab for the third phase (2019-2021) shows that there are 49 recurring black spots — 39 on National Highways, eight on MC roads, and one each on major district roads and village roads — and 32 new black spots (16 on NH and 12 on MC road) in the district.

Fatehgarh Sahib and Rupnagar are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, whereas Mohali is No. 3 in the district-based ranking system, which is calculated on the basis of fatalities per million of population.

