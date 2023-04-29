Mohali registers 1,323 properties in a day

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 28

The Revenue Department offices in Mohali, Kharar and Zirakpur were today flooded with applicants, who came to avail themselves of the 2.25 per cent rebate in stamp duty charges on registration of properties and land on the last working day before the April 30 deadline. The deadline has now been extended to May 15.

Applicants rued that the announcement came a bit late as majority of them flocked to the offices in the morning after a lull yesterday. What added to their anxiety was that April 29 and 30 were Saturday and Sunday, though the government has ordered that the registration work will be done on Saturday also.

“We thought that it was the last day to avail discount, so we were a bit anxious to get the registration done. It was only later that we came to know that the last date has been extended to May 15,” said Ramlal Goel, a Baltana resident.

Women and even physically challenged people were seen standing in queues at the Zirakpur revenue office. In a park outside, there was a fair-like crowd with applicants trying to console harried children.

“We came at 11 am and it is 6:30 pm now, still there is no sign of respite. It is all chaotic,” said Geetika Desai, a Phase X resident.

Applicants said it had been an ordeal to get an appointment for registration during the past two months. Informally, it took around six to seven persons (buyer, seller, two witnesses and two tag alongs) to get one registration done, revenue officials said.

On April 5, hundreds of residents and applicants at the sub-tehsil and tehsil offices had a harrowing day as their properties and land registration work was halted after the government notification for extension of the deadline from March 31 to April 30 did not reach the appropriate registering authorities on time.

The Punjab Government had then extended the deadline for public to avail themselves of the rebate from March 31 to April 30.