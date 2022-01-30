Mohali resident held with opium

Mohali, January 29
The police arrested a resident of Phase 7 with 50 gm of opium along with drug money to the tune of Rs 50,000.
A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect, identified as Pardeep Kumar, at the Phase 1 police station. SHO Shivi Brar said, “The suspect was produced in court on Saturday and sent to two-day police remand.”
Meanwhile, the Gharuan police arrested a person with 210 narcotic pills. A day earlier, the Phase 8 police had nabbed a suspect with 1.2 kg of cannabis.
