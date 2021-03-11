Mohali: Residents of Sector 69 allege police inaction

Mohali, May 3
Residents of Sector 69 have complained that frequent theft incidents are taking place in their area but the police have failed to nab the culprits.
Ashwinder Mongia said four thefts had been reported in the area in the past 15 days. In two cases, the police were informed, but to no avail. The owners of the other two houses stay abroad. “The law and order situation is deteriorating in Mohali and the police have failed to curb thefts,” he added.
The residents said thieves struck at House No. 1094 and 1100 on April 26 and May 3 and both thefts were reported to the police.
