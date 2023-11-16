Mohali residents oppose digging at Sector 67 park

Mohali, November 15
Residents complained that the digging work of laying electricity lines for a new park in Sector 67 here has damaged the green carpet. “GMADA and PSPCL officials were repeatedly informed to complete the civil and electrical work beforehand. When the park had already developed the green grass carpet, the electricity department started digging it to lay the electric wires. They woke up after the completion of Civil and Horticulture work of the park. When it was being developed, we informed the Chief Engineer and SE in writing to finish the electric work simultaneously, but they failed to do so. It is a sheer wastage of public money,” said NS Kalsi, Chairman, RWA, Sector 67.
