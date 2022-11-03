Mohali SDM visits villages to curb stubble burning

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 2

On the directions of Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar, Mohali SDM Sarabjit Kaur made a surprise visit to villages of Basman, Khalour and Dharamgarh of the Mohali sub-division and checked residents setting stubble on fire at different places.

She ordered to extinguish fire with the help of a team of the Dera Bassi fire brigade. She issued challans to the violators.

Kulwinder Singh, Naib Tehsildar, Banur, Piyush Jindal, Environmental Engineer, Mohali, Pankaj Kumar Dar, Rajinder Singh, Halka Kanungo, Iqbal Singh, Patwari, and a team of the Dera Bassi fire brigade were accompanying the SDM.

#Environment #farm fires #Mohali #Pollution #stubble burning