Mohali sees 10 swine flu cases this year

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 7

As many as 10 cases of swine flu have been reported from Mohali in the past one-and-a-half months in the district. There has been a steady flow of dengue patients also, with 158 cases surfacing in the district till now.

Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said, “Isolation wards have been set up at all government hospitals for the treatment of swine flu and dengue patients. The medical staff has been given detailed instructions on safe handling of patients.”

On the prevention of dengue, malaria, chikungunya and other diseases, the Civil Surgeon has asked all officials to make people more aware about the symptoms, causes, prevention and treatment of these diseases and step up house-to-house anti-dengue drive. She said according to health experts, cases of dengue might increase in October, so, along with awareness, house-to-house checking was very important.

The official directed health staff to sensitise people to Covid-appropriate protocol like wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance.

#dengue #Mohali