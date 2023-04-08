Mohali sees 1st Covid fatality in 7 months

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 7

Two elderly men from the tricity have lost their lives to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Mohali district recorded its first Covid fatality in more than seven months with a 74-year-old male patient from Zirakpur succumbing to the virus at a private hospital today.

Also, the city reported a fatality with an 81-year-old male resident of Sector 42 passing away due to Covid despite being fully vaccinated. The victim had been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali with advanced stages of cancer, heart disease, and kidney disease. The last Covid-related death was reported in the city on March 26. Currently, the UT has 174 active cases with 36 new infections reported on Friday.

With a fatality in Mohali district, the overall death toll has reached 1,169. The district last reported a Covid death in September 2022. As many as 51 new cases were detected today and 10 people were cured of the virus. The total active cases in the district now stand at 180, with 164 in urban and 16 in rural areas.

Overall, as many as 1,01,477 positive cases have been reported in the district, while 1,00,128 have been cured.

The district has been reporting Covid cases in double digits for around 10 days now. In view of a spurt in cases in some parts of the country, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said sampling had been intensified in the district. “People should visit a government health facility to get the test done,” said Jain.

Covid testing was free of cost in all government health institutions, she said, adding people should get vaccinated against the virus as well. She appealed to residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

#Mohali #Zirakpur