Mohali sees 4 cases of swine flu this year

Mohali, August 28
Four cases of swine flu have been reported from the district this year. Two patients have recovered from the virus while two others are undergoing treatment at hospitals.
Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said New Chandigarh, Mullanpur and Baltana were the areas from where the cases had been reported. Officials said separate flu corners had been set up in all major hospitals of the district. The medical staff had been trained and guidelines given to them on treating patients suffering from the viral disease.
Doctors said swine flu spread with droplet infections and patients and the medical staff were advised to wear mask and gloves.
“Swine flu cases are classified in A, B and C categories depending on the severity of the viral load. Only category C patients face difficulty in breathing and report a drop in blood pressure, and are advised hospitalisation. Others are advised home isolation with precautions,” the Civil Surgeon said.
The situation is under control with no death being reported from the district so far.
