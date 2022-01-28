Mohali sees 724 cases, 1 fatality

Tribune News Service

Mohali: One more person succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,116 in the district. A 75-year-old man of Phase 3A, Mohali, died of the virus. The district saw 724 fresh cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 91,155, while 1,354 patients were cured. Of the 7,143 active cases, only 30 are hospitalised. Among the new cases, eight were reported from Lalru, five from Banur, 42 from Boothgarh, 47 from Dera Bassi, 41 from Gharuan, six from Kurali, 141 from Dhakoli, 135 from Kharar and 299 from the Mohali urban area. —TNS

256 fresh cases, 3 deaths in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported 256 fresh coronavirus cases and three Covid deaths on Thursday.

An 88-year-old man from Sector 11, a case of diabetes mellitus type 2, chronic kidney disease and prostate cancer, who was unvaccinated; a 68-year-old woman from Pinjore (fully vaccinated), a case of diabetes mellitus type 2 and hypertension; and a 15-year-old girl from Sector 20 (unvaccinated), a case of chronic kidney disease, died of the virus. While the overall case tally has reached 41,749, the death count has risen to 394. The active caseload has come down to 1,456. With 536 fresh recoveries, the number of discharged patients has gone up to 39,899.

Though the district has seen significantly low Covid deaths in the current surge (just 13 since December 31), at least 10 persons have died in the past five days. —