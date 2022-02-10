Mohali sees another fatality, 116 test +ve for Covid

Mohali, February 9

One more person succumbed to Covid-19 in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,141. An 85-year-old man form Sohana village died of the virus at a private hospital in Mohali. He was suffering from comorbidities and had not been vaccinated. The district witnessed 116 fresh cases, taking the tally to 94,858, while 301 patients were cured of the disease. Among the new cases, two were reported from Kurali, eight from Gharuan, nine from Dera Bassi, 10 from Boothgarh, 17 from Dhakoli, 18 from Kharar and 52 from the Mohali urban area. Of the 94,858 positive cases that have surfaced in the district, 92,669 patients have been cured. There are now 1,048 active cases. — TNS

Chandigarh records 123 cases, one death

Chandigarh: The city recorded 123 new Covid cases and one more death on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 91,019. The active case tally stands at 1,011. An 88-year-old man from Sector 43 died at Fortis Hospital. He was suffering from coronary syndrome and chronic kidney disease. The fatality count in the city has reached 1,144. The positivity rate of the city stands at 4.20 per cent. — TNS

One more dies in Panchkula

Panchkula: One more person succumbed to Covid-19, taking the total death toll to 410 in the district. The deceased, a 74-year-old man from Sector 25 here, was suffering from a comorbidity and had been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 65 new cases surfaced in the district. — TNS