Mohali sees Covid death after 84 days, 3 new cases

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 26

After nearly three months, a person succumbed to Covid in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,149. The last fatality in the district was reported on March 2. Meanwhile, three fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 96,002. Seven more patients recovered from the disease in the district.

UT reports 23 cases

chandigarh: The city witnessed 23 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, taking the active caseload to 94. While there was no fresh fatality, six patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

4 cases in Panchkula

panchkula: Four fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,327. No new death was reported during this period. — TNS