Mohali semi-conductor lab to be modernised, says Parl panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

A Parliamentary Standing Committee has been informed by the government that Semi-conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is being looked at for a joint venture with a commercial partner to modernise the existing facility.

The standing committee submitted its report today.

Meanwhile, what the report did not mention was that the ministry had floated a tender inviting bids and a pre-bid conference with the prospective bidders for February 22 at the SCL.

The committee said the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), an independent business division within the Digital India Corporation, would work on strategies for developing semiconductors and display-manufacturing ecosystem.

This is envisioned to be led by global experts in the semiconductor and display industry. The ISM will serve as the nodal agency for an efficient, coherent and smooth implementation of the schemes. The committee said it had been informed that the strength of India lay in semiconductor design. India is designing for the companies that come from outside but are not making its own designs to compete with the other companies.