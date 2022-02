Mohali: Tejas beats Kirtarth in tennis on opening day

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 7

Tejas Khosla defeated Kirtarth Singh (6-4, 6-4) in a boys’ U-14 first round match on the opening day of the Roots-AITA CS7 National Ranking Championship.

Arnav Chaudhary defeated Ayaan Chandel (6-3, 6-4), Anish Sharma overpowered Ayan Vohra (6-1, 6-0) and Abhinav Chaudhary defeated Trishubh (7-5, 6-2) in some other matches.

In the boys’ U-16 category, top seed Parth Sharma ousted Himanish Brinda (6-0, 6-3). Vansh Sharma also marched ahead by defeating Kirtarth Singh (6-3, 6-2) and Haralam Singh defeated Love Pahal (6-3, 6-3).

Arnav Bhishnoi recorded a (6-1, 6-1) win over Ayaan Chandel and Meet Pal Singh defeated Mehraab Singh (7-6(3), 6-3). Abhinav Sangra defeated Shorya Jishtu and Trishubh Kumar outplayed Sneh Kashyap.

Results

Boys’ U-14: Haralam Singh bt Yash Verma (6-0, 6-0), Abhinav Sangra bt Manan Dhir (6-0, 6-0), Ribhav Saroha bt Divyash Dhupar (6-3, 6-3), Hardit Singh bt Yug Raj Singh (6-4, 6-2), Aarav Bhisnoi bt Prabhroop Singh (6-3, 7-6(4)), Sachit Thakur bt Gaurish Madaan (6-0, 6-3), Pragun Thakur bt Ayush Singh (6-0, 6-0), Jaskirat Singh bt Shaurya Goyal (6-0, 7-5), Rabhnoor Singh bt Param Sidana (6-1, 6-1), Ruhan Komandur bt Amrat Chaudhary (6-0, 6-1).