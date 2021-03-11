Mohali: Tempo tyre bursts, four injured

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 3

Four persons were seriously injured when a tempo got out of control after a tyre burst and hit the grill of a roadside house near the road separating Phase 8 and 9 on Tuesday morning.

The occupants of the commercial carrier, including the driver, suffered head injuries as the vehicle rammed into the railing of the house and uprooted the pole.

Passersby rushed to rescue the injured. “They were taken to the Phase 6 hospital where they are undergoing treatment,” said the police.