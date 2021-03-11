Mohali: Tempo tyre bursts, four injured

Mohali, May 3
Four persons were seriously injured when a tempo got out of control after a tyre burst and hit the grill of a roadside house near the road separating Phase 8 and 9 on Tuesday morning.
The occupants of the commercial carrier, including the driver, suffered head injuries as the vehicle rammed into the railing of the house and uprooted the pole.
Passersby rushed to rescue the injured. “They were taken to the Phase 6 hospital where they are undergoing treatment,” said the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested