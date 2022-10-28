Mohali: Tipsy worker attacks building contractor, smashes both legs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 27

An employee of a construction company attacked the contractor with an iron rod when the latter objected to his being in an inebriated condition at Mullanpur last night. The suspect has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Mani, a resident of Kalewal Kurali village, Mohali district.

The victim, Nazar Singh, in his complaint to the police, has said he works as a contractor of a construction company at the Punjab Greater Building society in Salamatpur village near Mullanpur. Bugar Singh and Gurdeep Singh of his village also work with his company as labour and plumber, respectively. Yesterday, Gurdeep Singh came to work in an inebriated condition and he, along with Bugar Singh, objected to his being in such condition. A verbal duel ensued and Gurdeep left the room.

After a while, the suspect entered his room and started hitting him on the legs with an iron rod. He suffered fractures in both legs.

Investigating officer Gurnam Singh said they had registered a case against Gurdeep Singh under Sections 325 and 506 of the IPC at the Mullanpur police station.

#Mohali