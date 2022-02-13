Mohali to be a medical hub, says BJP’s Sanjeev Vashisht

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 12

Though Congress candidate Balbir Singh was Health Minister, residents still had to either depend on private hospitals in city or Chandigarh health facilities for treatment during the pandemic.

The BJP candidate, Sanjeev Vashisht, stated this during his election meetings at Phase I and Phase IV today. No attention was paid to hospitals in the last five years, he added.

He stressed that Sidhu was busy in his business ventures and occupying village lands. Vashisht promised that the BJP government would develop Mohali as a medical hub and upgrade all existing hospitals and dispensaries. —