Mohali to open schools for Class VI onwards today

Mohali, February 6
The administration has revised the Covid restrictions in the district till February 15. Schools for classes VI onwards, universities, colleges, including medical and nursing, polytechnics, ITIs, coaching institutes, libraries and training institutes (public and private) have been allowed to open from February 7 under the Covid protocol.
All students above 15 will be required to attend physical classes. They should have taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine.
All bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, gyms, sports complexes, museums, zoos can open at 75 per cent capacity, but the staff must be vaccinated. Buses can ply with 50 per cent passengers. People without masks will not be able to avail of any service in government or private offices. People coming from outside the district should be fully vaccinated.
According to the restrictions, a maximum of 500 people will be allowed for indoor events and 1,000 for outdoor, but should not exceed 50 per cent of the capacity.
