India-Australia match: Mohali to witness T20 tie after 3 yrs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 5

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will soon start sale of tickets for the India-Australia T20 tie scheduled to be held at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here on September 20.

The Australian team will play their first T20 match during the India’s tour here in Mohali. The match is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm.

Modalities yet to be discussed The sale of tickets will start a week before the match and the details will be made public after getting approval from the competent authority. The modalities are yet to be discussed and the fans will be informed well in time before the sale of tickets. We will strictly follow rules and regulations laid by the BCCI. — An official

Sources claimed that PCA officials are yet to finalise the process for the sale of tickets. However, the prices of tickets are likely to range from Rs 300 to Rs 7,500. As per the past practice, the PCA may offer student tickets on discounted rates. The sale of ticket is likely to begin from September 14 onwards.

This will be the first-ever major event to be managed by the newly formed PCA body, headed by former cricketer and actor Gulzarinder Singh Chahal. It will be also the first major tournament here after the Covid pandemic.

The stadium, having capacity to accommodate nearly 27,000 spectators, is likely to witness a house full for this India-Australia T20 tie.

The stadium last hosted a T20 match between India and South Africa in 2019. The Indian team had defeated South Africa by seven wickets and Virat Kohli had scored unbeaten 72 runs off 52 balls.

#Australia #Cricket #Mohali