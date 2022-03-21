Mohali: Traffic chaos near venue of Kejriwal's online meet

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 20

Heavy traffic jam was witnessed outside a hotel in Phase 9, Industrial Area, Sector 66, here as newly elected AAP MLAs, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha arrived there to attend a virtual meeting with party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal this morning.

The vehicles of AAP MLAs, officials, party supporters, police and passersby clogged the narrow road in the industrial area during peak hours. The AAP MLAs started arriving at the hotel around 10:30 am for the important meeting. With supporters thronging the venue to meet their leaders on the narrow road, there was chaos on both sides of the road.

Road users were inconvenienced as they had to stop to give way to government vehicles. “On the one hand the MLAs are espousing the cause of common man, but on the other, they are holding meetings in four-star hotels and causing inconvenience to road users,” said a passerby not wishing to be named.

The traffic police had a tough time managing the movement of vehicles on the busy stretch. “The police did their best to streamline the traffic. If 300 vehicles converge on one place in the rush hours, the chances of congestion are always there. Traffic was streamlined around 2 pm on that stretch,” said a traffic police official.