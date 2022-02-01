Mohali: Two more nailed for auto driver's murder

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 31

The police arrested two more suspects in the murder case of a Badhmajra auto driver, Lal Rattan. The suspects have been identified as Ompreet Singh and Satnam Singh. The main suspect, Anil Kumar, has already been arrested. The 36-year-old auto driver, father of three, was stabbed to death in a roadside brawl by five unidentified youths at Balongi on January 24.

The victim was hit in the stomach several times by a sharp weapon. The youths who attacked him came on two motorcycles. The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. He was later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries next morning.

DSP Kharar Bikramjit Singh Brar said: “Three suspects, including the prime suspect, have already been arrested. Two suspects were today produced in a court, which sent them to police remand. The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered. The involvement of five persons in the murder has come to light till now. Further investigation is on in the matter.”

Rattan’s friends Anil and Sonu, who were standing alongside, too received injuries and were admitted to the Civil Hospital. A case under Section 302 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Balongi police station on January 24.

