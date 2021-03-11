Mohali: Two nabbed with drugs

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police have arrested a suspect and recovered three mobile phones, Rs 2,500 in cash and eight grams of heroin from his possession. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the suspect, Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, at the Phase 8 police station. In another case, the police arrested a youth and recovered 500 grams of opium from him in Handesra. TNS

Man booked for cheating bank

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked Shamsher Bahadur, a resident of Sector 66, Mohali, for cheating a bank. Complainant Subhashini Rai, Chief Manager, SBI, Sector 17, reported that the accused, who was working with the bank, took staff loan for a vehicle that he had already purchased in December 2010. The loan was approved in June 2011 and Rs 7.75 lakh was disbursed to the accused. The accused was dismissed from the bank in March 2014 after he was found guilty following an inquiry. After this, the accused stopped paying loan instalments. The police have now registered a case at the Sector 17 police station and initiated investigations into the matter. TNS

Theft at Mani Majra house

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a house in Mani Majra. Complainant Ranjit stated that an unidentified person stole gold and silver ornaments, cash, two mobile phones and documents from his house. The police have registered a case at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Ayush shines in athletics meet

Chandigarh: Ayush Raikhy claimed 100m gold medal in the boys’ U-20 category on the concluding day of the Chandigarh State Athletics Championship at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. Raikhy clocked 10.90 seconds to win the gold medal. Namandeep claimed second position in 11.23s and Adhiraj finished third in 11.44s. Sukhleen won 50m race of the girls’ U-8 category in 8.87s, followed by Skamnoor (9.13s) and Manasvini (10.06s). In the girls’ U-18 age group 400m final, Shireen Kaur claimed the top position in 59.92s, followed by Anisha Kumari (1:11.87s) and Ridham (1:19.35s). Ravi Yadav won 1,500m final by clocking 4:16.70s, followed by Varun Chand (4.33:00s) and Anoop (4.34: 84s). TNS

UTCA releases poll schedule

Chandigarh: The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, has released its election schedule. The elections to choose the new UTCA apex council will be held on August 29. In a press commune, it has been stated that nomination papers can be collected from the UTCA office at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium till 12 noon. The last date for filing nomination papers is August 23 till 1 pm. The date for withdrawal of nominations is August 25, while the elections will be held on August 29. The elections are being conducted as per the guidelines under the supervision of Anil Kumar, the former Election Commissioner of Chandigarh. TNS

Residents protest road blockade

Mohali: Residents staged a protest outside The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort and Spa in New Chandigarh here after the Sialba Majri road was blocked for the inaugural Tuffman India Triathlon event on Sunday morning. The residents alleged that the police were deployed to restrict their movement on the road here. “No prior intimation was given to us. People had to face a harrowing time as the road was blocked for hours for a handful of cyclists who were participating in a competition here,” they said. The triathlon included a 1.9-km swimming circuit, followed by 90 km of cycling and a half-marathon (21.1 km). The cycling circuit was set on the Kurali-Chandigarh road.

