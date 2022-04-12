Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Police recover abandoned car, pistol, knife

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni briefs the media about the arrests in Mohali on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 11

The police arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the firing incident and forcibly taking away a car from a 37-year-old Ropar resident in the Phase 5 market here last night around 9.45 pm. The suspects, identified as Shahimajra residents Hardev Singh Cheema and Rohit Kumar, fired four gunshots, injuring Harwinder Singh, who was out with his family for dinner in a Phase 5 eatery. After firing at the victim, the duo fled from the spot in the victim’s car, which had Rs1.87 lakh, five gold bangles, a gold chain, a pair of gold earrings and two gold rings, said the police.

Hours later, the police recovered the abandoned car, two magazines, including a .32 bore country-made pistol, four live rounds and a knife. During the scuffle between the victim and the suspects, four rounds were fired which hit Harwinder Singh in the stomach and leg. One of the suspects, Hardev Singh Cheema, too, was injured, but he managed to drive the car from the spot. The suspects came in a scooty with a temporary registration number from Chandigarh.

Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni said, “The case has been solved within 24 hours. Two suspects have been nabbed, one of whom — Hardev Singh — is on bail after serving two years in custody in an attempt-to-murder case. Accomplice Rohit Kumar was employed as a delivery boy with a popular food delivery service. Around 4 am, the injured suspect went to the GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, for treatment where he was nabbed. Our PCR team had developed the first lead quickly, which helped us solve the case.”

A case under Sections 307, 379-B and 34 of the IPC and under the Arms Act has been registered at the Phase 1 police station.

Victim deals in oxygen cylinders

Victim Harwinder Singh (37) is a businessman, who deals in oxygen cylinders. He sustained gunshot injuries in the stomach and leg and is admitted to the PGI. The suspects will be produced in the court on Tuesday.

Four gunshots were fired

Two youths fired four gunshots, injuring a 37-year-old man, at the busy Phase 5 market late in the evening on Sunday. The Ropar resident sustained injuries in the stomach and leg. He was rushed to the nearby Cheema Hospital from where he was referred to the PGI. The victim and his family, including his wife and children, had gone to the market for dinner. He came downstairs while talking over the phone when he had an altercation with two youths.

‘Case cracked within 24 hours’

The case has been solved within 24 hours. Two suspects have been nabbed, one of whom — Hardev Singh — is on bail after serving two years in custody in an attempt-to-murder case. Accomplice Rohit Kumar was employed as a delivery boy with a popular food delivery service. — Vivek Sheel Soni, Mohali SSP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill stunner: Punjabi actress looks simply gorgeous in salwar kamiz as she returns to Mumbai

2
World

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

3
Nation

Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after students and teachers test Covid positive

4
Punjab

Rain expected to bring some relief amidst heatwave and dry spell over North India

5
Punjab

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

6
Punjab

Congress show-causes ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, former minister KV Thomas for anti-party activities

7
Punjab

Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi

8
Nation

Telangana Chief Minister KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

9
Nation

Two dead, 12 injured in Jharkhand cable car mishap; 32 rescued, 15 still stranded mid-air

10
Nation

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President

Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President

We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

Sign pact on space info

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...

Let’s resolve K-issue: New Pak PM Shehbaz to India

Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India

Hope region will be free of terror: Modi

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

ASI suspended for ‘harassing’ tourist in Amritsar

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Bathinda: Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

National awards for 2 Bathinda villages

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mercury in Chandigarh rises to 40.7°C

Mercury in Chandigarh rises to 40.7°C

Tricity Comprehensive Mobility Plan: RITES digging deep into travel patterns

Ensure optimum utilisation of petro products: Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Operators in Chandigarh told to display fare list on autos, cabs

Will focus on health transport, education: Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

59-yr-old man held for raping 15-yr-old girl

Robbers take away NRI's car at gunpoint

Demolition drive: Civic body razes illegal shops, colonies

Bihar man's missing sons rescued

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Two test positive in district

Gogi gets cut in road divider opened on Southern Bypass

MLA Sidhu inspects wheat procurement arrangements

Rs3.5L stolen from medical store

Farm fires back, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Farm fires back in Punjab, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Severe heat wave forecast for Patiala district

Fatehgarh Sahib: DBA holds blood donation camp