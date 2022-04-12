Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 11

The police arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the firing incident and forcibly taking away a car from a 37-year-old Ropar resident in the Phase 5 market here last night around 9.45 pm. The suspects, identified as Shahimajra residents Hardev Singh Cheema and Rohit Kumar, fired four gunshots, injuring Harwinder Singh, who was out with his family for dinner in a Phase 5 eatery. After firing at the victim, the duo fled from the spot in the victim’s car, which had Rs1.87 lakh, five gold bangles, a gold chain, a pair of gold earrings and two gold rings, said the police.

Hours later, the police recovered the abandoned car, two magazines, including a .32 bore country-made pistol, four live rounds and a knife. During the scuffle between the victim and the suspects, four rounds were fired which hit Harwinder Singh in the stomach and leg. One of the suspects, Hardev Singh Cheema, too, was injured, but he managed to drive the car from the spot. The suspects came in a scooty with a temporary registration number from Chandigarh.

Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni said, “The case has been solved within 24 hours. Two suspects have been nabbed, one of whom — Hardev Singh — is on bail after serving two years in custody in an attempt-to-murder case. Accomplice Rohit Kumar was employed as a delivery boy with a popular food delivery service. Around 4 am, the injured suspect went to the GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, for treatment where he was nabbed. Our PCR team had developed the first lead quickly, which helped us solve the case.”

A case under Sections 307, 379-B and 34 of the IPC and under the Arms Act has been registered at the Phase 1 police station.

Victim deals in oxygen cylinders

Victim Harwinder Singh (37) is a businessman, who deals in oxygen cylinders. He sustained gunshot injuries in the stomach and leg and is admitted to the PGI. The suspects will be produced in the court on Tuesday.

Four gunshots were fired

Two youths fired four gunshots, injuring a 37-year-old man, at the busy Phase 5 market late in the evening on Sunday. The Ropar resident sustained injuries in the stomach and leg. He was rushed to the nearby Cheema Hospital from where he was referred to the PGI. The victim and his family, including his wife and children, had gone to the market for dinner. He came downstairs while talking over the phone when he had an altercation with two youths.