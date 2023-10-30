Mohali U-14 team strike silver in chess

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 29

The Mohali under-14 chess team clinched the bronze medal in the 67th edition of the Punjab State School Games held at Malerkotla on October 28 and 29.

The team comprising Sameer Shergill of Doon International, Ikjas Singh of Learning Paths, Vihaan Nagpal from Gurkul, Devansh Garg of Dikshant International and Jai Krishna of Manav Mangal Smart School stood runners-up in the pool stages.

The team under the guidance of coaches Akhtar Sultan, Ashu Sharma and Amarjit Maan beat Sangrur in the pre-quarterfinals and Amritsar in the quarterfinals before losing out to Jalandhar in the semifinals.

The Mohali lads beat Pathankot to clinch the third place and a bronze medal. The 11-year-old team captain, Sameer Shergill, went unbeaten in the tournament by scoring 6/7 points with five wins and two draws. He has been selected to represent Punjab in the upcoming national school games.

