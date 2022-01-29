Mohali: Villagers weigh Kulwant Singh against coins, laddoos

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 28

With rising popularity of AAP in the district this time, the Opposition candidates are in dismay, while villagers are full of enthusiasm for the party, said the party candidate from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, today Kulwant was weighed against coins at Premgarh village and against laddoos at Dharamgarh and Kandala villages.

Chhajja Singh Kurdi said seeing the thinking and spirit of Kulwant, an honest and hard working candidate of AAP, people were weighing him against laddoos and coins. It is now a common discussion among people that this time it is necessary to wipe out the rest of the parties by voting for the ‘broom’ in the Assembly elections so that corrupt people, drug dealers and those illegally grabbing village common land are thrown out, he added.