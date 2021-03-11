Mohali: Visma enters tennis semi-finals

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 4

Visma Sri of Andhra Parades outclassed third seed Chandigarh’s Vanshika Yadav without conceding a single game (6-0, 6-0) to sail into the girls’ U-16 semi-finals in the ongoing Roots-AITA National Rankings Championship today.

Top seed Ira Chadha overpowered a tough challenge by Bakti Santosh of Andhra Pradesh. Ira won the first set (7-5). However, Bakti reverted back strongly with a (6-7(4)) win. In the third set, Ira faced a neck-to-neck competition before winning the set and match at tiebreak (7-6(6)).

Chandigarh’s Anandita Sharma defeated fourth seed Punjab’s Shaurya Pathak (6-1, 6-1) and Kritika Katoch defeated Poonam (6-2, 6-1). In the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals, top seed Maharashtra’s Parth defeated Gujarat’s Akansh Subramanian (6-2, 7-6(1)). Ankit Kumar of Uttar Pradesh defeated Vismay Nair (6-3, 6-3) and Arnav Bishnoi outplayed Akshaj Subramanian (6-0, 6-3). Punjab’s Anuj Pal defeated Haryana’s Hiren Malik (6-1, 6-1).