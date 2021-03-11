Mohali water supply to be hit

Mohali: Due to the stoppage of the water supply from the Kajauli waterworks, Phase 3 and 4, by the Chandigarh MC, the supply will remain affected in Sector 70-71, Mataur village, Shahi Majra, Phase 7 and the Industrial Area, Phase 1 to 5. On May 26, there will be no water supply in the afternoon, while there will be low pressure supply in the evening. On May 27 morning, the supply will be according to the availability.
