Mohali win inter-district cricket meet

Chandigarh, April 17

Mohali lads lifted the Punjab State Inter-District U-23 Cricket Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy by defeating Amritsar on the first innings lead at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Batting first, the hosts were all out at 516 in 155.2 overs in their first innings. Rushil Srivastava (105 runs with 15 boundaries) remained the main scorer for the side, while Jovanpreet Singh (99 with 12 boundaries and a six) and Aryan Bhatia (98 with 14 boundaries) missed scoring tons. Anshul Negi (63 with six boundaries and a six), Karteek Sharma (46 with four boundaries and a six), Ayush Goyal (43 with three boundaries and four sixes) and Harshdeep Singh (29 with four boundaries) were the other main scorers for the side.

Varinder Singh Lohat (2/69), Arshdeep Singh (2/99), Assem Kohli (2/73) and Abhay Chaudhary (2/46) shared wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, Amritsar lads were all out at 458 in 139.1 overs. Abhay Chaudhary scored 120 runs with 14 boundaries and three sixes followed by Taranveer Singh (114 with 16 boundaries) and Rahul Kumar (89 with four boundaries and two sixes). Assem Kohli (48), Lohat (29) and Manroop Singh (20) were the other scorers for the side.

Ayush Goyal (3/87), Harshdeep Singh (3/165) and Arshpreet Singh (3/53) claimed wickets for the bowling side. PMS Banga, vice-president, PCA, awarded the winners with Rs 1,50,000 cash award, while the runners-up squad bagged Rs 75,000 award.

