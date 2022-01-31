Mohali witnesses 412 fresh cases, one fatality

Mohali, January 30
One more person succumbed to Covid-19 in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 1,122. The district witnessed 412 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 92,865, while 1,084 patients were cured of the disease. Of the 5,207 active cases in the district, only 25 persons are hospitalised.
Among the new cases, six each came from Lalru and Banur, 21 from Boothgarh, 47 from Dera Bassi, 32 from Gharuan, one from Kurali, 55 from Dhakoli, 87 from Kharar and 157 from the Mohali urban area. Of the 92,865 positive cases reported from the district so far, 86,632 patients have been cured. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline
NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...
India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey
Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...
Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate
Stage set for a stormy budget session
2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission
Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...
Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi
Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions