Mohali witnesses 412 fresh cases, one fatality

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 30

One more person succumbed to Covid-19 in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 1,122. The district witnessed 412 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 92,865, while 1,084 patients were cured of the disease. Of the 5,207 active cases in the district, only 25 persons are hospitalised.

Among the new cases, six each came from Lalru and Banur, 21 from Boothgarh, 47 from Dera Bassi, 32 from Gharuan, one from Kurali, 55 from Dhakoli, 87 from Kharar and 157 from the Mohali urban area. Of the 92,865 positive cases reported from the district so far, 86,632 patients have been cured. —