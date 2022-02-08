Mohali: Woman dies, kin blame hospital

Tribune News Service

Mohali: High drama prevailed at the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, when a 22-year-old woman died after delivery. The deceased has been identified as Sonam, wife of Banur resident Bittu. Kin of the deceased alleged negligence on the part of the hospital staff. An official said the victim was admitted to the hospital on February 4. The newborn baby was handed over to the family members after a checkup by a child specialist. The kin have given a complaint in this regard to health officials and the Phase 6 police post. TNS

LWCC beat sd 32 XI by 77 runs

Chandigarh: Livewire Coaching Centre (LWCC) defeated SD 32 Cricket XI by 77 runs to win the 'My Daughter-My Pride' T20 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, LWCC posted 132/6 with the help of Harvinder Nain (47), Sultan Thakur (33) and Divyank (32). Mohit, Jatin and Lalit claimed one wicket each for the bowling side. In reply, SD XI lads bundled out for 55 runs in 14.3 overs. Ronit (13) and Shubham (11) were the main run scorers for the side. Kamal claimed five wickets while Gulshan took two for the bowling side. TNS

Lata Mangeshkar remembered

Chandigarh: The department of music observed a two-minute silence to condole the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, the 'nightingale of India'. Professor Neelam Paul, Chairperson, Department of Music, said she would always be alive in our heart and her each song is itself a lesson to achieve perfection in the field of music. TNS

Refresher programme

Chandigarh: A virtual refresher programme of the All-India Council of Technical Education, New Delhi, and Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda, on "Development in Construction Engineering" was organised by the department of civil, Aryans College of Engineering. The concluding session was attended by Dr Harish Kumar Garg, Deputy Controller, Examination Branch, MRSPTU, Bathinda. TNS

Youth held with narcotic powder

Zirakpur: The police arrested a person with 170 gm of narcotic powder near Dhakoli on Monday. The suspect, identified as Sunil (27), a resident of Samalkha in Panipat, has been booked under the NDPS Act at the Dhakoli police station. The police said the suspect would be produced before a court on Tuesday and his police remand sought.